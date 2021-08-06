Another Data Point from Oregon

As we’ve been discussing in recent days, I’ve been looking for apples to apples data on the trends of vaccine efficacy around the US. Changes are likely driven by the Delta variant. But some waning of immunity among the vaccinated could also be playing a role. So could expanding immunity among the vaccinated – because so many of them are getting sick. That would reduce the difference in infection rates between the two groups even though protection from the vaccine remains unaffected.

Now we have some new information from Oregon.

In June 92% of confirmed COVID cases were in the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. But in July that percentage dropped to 81%. That’s just one month.

LA County reported that approximately 20% of infections were in the fully vaccinated population.That’s comparable to the number in Oregon in July. San Diego County reported 12% of infections among the vaccinated between July 5th and August 3rd.

Mortality percentages also changed in Oregon but not nearly as much. In June 94% of fatalities were in the unvaccinated. In July that percentage dipped to 91%.