Latest
38 mins ago
Zelensky Nearly Announced The Investigations Trump Wanted — Then Everything Changed
43 mins ago
Not Exactly A Ringing Endorsement: Sessions Says Trump ‘Won’t Attack’ Him In Senate Race
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 13: William Taylor, the senior U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, holds up a copy of the the transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry of President Trump in Longworth Building on Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
AP: 2nd Embassy Staffer Overheard Call In Which Trump Asked Sondland About Investigations

Another Absolute Must Read!

By
|
November 14, 2019 2:55 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Truly another must-read from the team today. We know the “deliverable” (a Biden investigation announcement) from President Zelensky never got delivered and that has become a key part of the Republican defense. No harm, no foul. But as Matt Shuham explains here Zelensky was no more than 24 hours from recording the interview tarring the Biden’s for “Ukraine corruption” and possibly as little as three or four hours. And what killed it was the chain of events triggered by the whistleblower complaint, the notification to Congress and Trump relenting on releasing the aid since they had in essence gotten caught. Here’s the story.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: