Another 39% Approval Poll

New ABC/WAPO poll shows similar story to AP-NORC poll: Trump dipping below 40% approval for the first time in his second administration. 39% approve, 55% disapprove. A CNN/SSRS poll shows him with 41% approval and 59% disapproval. In that poll, 22% strongly approve and 45% strongly disapprove.