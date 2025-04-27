Another 39% Approval Poll

New ABC/WAPO poll shows similar story to AP-NORC poll: Trump dipping below 40% approval for the first time in his second administration. 39% approve, 55% disapprove. A CNN/SSRS poll shows him with 41% approval and 59% disapproval. In that poll, 22% strongly approve and 45% strongly disapprove.
Latest
1 day agoPolitically Connected Firms Benefit From Trump Tariff Exemptions Amid Secrecy, Confusion
2 days agoFBI Stages Courthouse Arrest of Wisconsin Judge
2 days agoThe Untold Story Of How Ed Martin Ghostwrote Online Attacks Against a Judge—And Still Became A Top Trump Prosecutor
3 days agoJudge Rejects Trump’s Vision Of An All-Powerful Presidency In Blocking Chunks Of His Election Order
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|April 26, 2025 6:12 p.m.
I said yesterday that I thought we likely weren’t far away from the first national poll which showed Donald Trump’s…
-
|April 24, 2025 9:35 p.m.
Government Executive: “The Veterans Affairs Department is requiring all employees working on its plans to slash tens of thousands of…
-
|April 24, 2025 9:22 p.m.
Question: I’m looking for examples of medical schools which may just have received a letter from the Justice Department demanding…