Annals of Incitement

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Audience members put their index finger up to symbolize America First while President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state of Ohio at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Republican Senate candidate JD Vance and Rep. Jim Jordan(R-OH) will spoke to supporters along with Former President Trump.(Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

