Annals of AI

By
|
November 20, 2022 5:11 p.m.

This article on “Galactica”, a Meta (i.e., Facebook) AI engine that was supposed to organize and synthesize 48 million scientific papers is a new addition to a growing list of such reports which make me think that both the transformative and dystopic versions of the AI future are further in the distance than we are often led to believe.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
