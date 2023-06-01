Latest
And Now the Pay-off

By
|
May 31, 2023 10:55 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Today Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Twitter that at her request Speaker Kevin McCarthy is providing unrestricted access to Jan. 6 surveillance tapes to discredited journalist John Solomon, a Jan. 6 conspiracy theorist named Julie Kelly and another unnamed party.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
