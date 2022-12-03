Prime Only Members-Only Article

An Epic Joke

A Twitter logo is seen on a computer screen on November 20, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
December 2, 2022 8:55 p.m.

I don’t really know how to summarize it. But to great fanfare this evening Elon Musk announced the release of “The Twitter Files”, basically an expose of the purportedly corrupt decision of former Twitter management to suppress links to the NYPost’s story on the Hunter Biden laptop in the final days of the 2020 campaign. He pulled back the curtain and it was none other than Matt Taibbi, now apparently another of Musk’s hirelings, laying it out in one massive Twitter thread.

I was frankly shocked at how underwhelming it was.

