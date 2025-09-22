Latest
14 hours ago
Poor, Conservative School Districts Are Getting Hit Hard By the GOP’s Funding Freeze
3 days ago
House Passes Funding Plan With No Concessions to Dems, Leaving Senate in Deadlock
4 days ago
‘Not Life or Death for Us’: DC Officials Push for Budget Fix in CR or Out of It
4 days ago
Republicans Could Stop Trump’s Tariffs, But Keep Voting to Make Themselves Powerless

America First

By
|
September 22, 2025 6:26 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

The Trump administration is preparing to bail out the Argentine economy, whose current President is Trump ally Javier Milei. Says Reuters, “Markets have been roiled by corruption allegations inside Milei’s circle and a larger-than-expected loss in a local election in Buenos Aires …”

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • America First
    By
    |
    September 22, 2025 6:26 p.m.

    The Trump administration is preparing to bail out the Argentine economy, whose current President is Trump ally Javier Milei. Says…

  • State of Play, DOJ Edition
    By
    |
    September 22, 2025 12:28 p.m.

    Over the weekend we had a confluence of three stories which together illustrate where the federal government is eight months…

  • The Age of Monsters
    By
    |
    September 19, 2025 2:59 p.m.

    We live in an age of monsters: Elon Musk, Donald Trump, the Ellison family, Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel, the sundry…

  • Listen To This: Kirk Aftermath
    By
    |
    September 18, 2025 3:33 p.m.

    Kate and Josh discuss the Charlie Kirk killing and its fallout, the Republicans’ stopgap bill and leadership’s refusal to endorse…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor for News:
Deputy Editor for Audience and Strategy:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: