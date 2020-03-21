Air Stop in NYC Region – Staffing Issues

Latest
March 21, 2020 2:15 p.m.
Based on this tweet from an airline industry journalist and this FAA alert, it appears that air traffic into the major airports servicing the NYC region has been halted. We are dealing with limited information here. But this does not appear to be an effort to restrict travel. It appears that “staffing issues” (quote from FAA alert), possibly positive tests, have brought staff levels below a point where the airports can operate.

This is an emerging story. We will update as new details emerge. I stress again: this does not appear to be a policy decision to restrict travel. It appears to be a reaction to staffing shortfalls below which the airports cannot operate. It is also entirely possible that it will be in effect only for a short period.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) is editor and publisher of TPM.
