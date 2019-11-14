What We're Watching

Today’s Agenda: Fallout From First Public Impeachment Hearings

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, William B. Taylor Jr. (R), and Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George P. Kent (L) are sworn in prior to providing testimony to... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, William B. Taylor Jr. (R), and Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George P. Kent (L) are sworn in prior to providing testimony to the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. In the first public impeachment hearings in more than two decades, House Democrats are making a case that President Donald Trump committed extortion, bribery or coercion by trying to enlist Ukraine to investigate political rivals in exchange for military aid and a White House meeting that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky sought with Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By and
|
November 14, 2019 8:28 a.m.

Happy Thursday, November 14. Today, both parties will wrestle over the optics war of who “won” the first day of the public impeachment inquiry hearings, featuring top Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.

