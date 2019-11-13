Today’s Agenda: The Impeachment Inquiry Goes Public

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 16: Bill Taylor, center, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, arrives to the Capitol for a deposition related to the House's impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (Photo By Tom W...

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 16: Bill Taylor, center, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, arrives to the Capitol for a deposition related to the House's impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images),

MORE

LESS