Today’s Agenda: Trump Tries New Tactic To Spin ‘Favor’ Request From Zelensky Call

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump briefly speaks to the media after greeting sports teams in the State Dining Room during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day at the White House on Nove...

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump briefly speaks to the media after greeting sports teams in the State Dining Room during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day at the White House on November 22, 2019 in Washington, DC.. The White House recognized champion collegiate student athletes from sports ranging from wrestling to hockey during their annual NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS