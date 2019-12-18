Today’s Agenda: House Poised To Impeach Trump

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2019/12/17: Protester holding a sign at the rally in Times Square. The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, hundreds of thousands of Americans join...

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2019/12/17: Protester holding a sign at the rally in Times Square. The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, hundreds of thousands of Americans joined the "Nobody Is Above the Law" coalition at more than 500 rallies planned around the country, calling on the U.S. House to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. In New York City thousands of protesters took to the streets, gathering at Father Duffy Square in Times Square, and marched down Broadway to Union Square. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

