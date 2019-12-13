Today’s Agenda: Committee Vote On Impeachment Articles…For Real This Time

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) (C) reads news that President Donald Trump will invoke executive privilege before a mark-up hearing where members may vote to hold Att...

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) (C) reads news that President Donald Trump will invoke executive privilege before a mark-up hearing where members may vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill May 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. Just moments before Wednesday's hearing, Trump announced that he will invoke executive privilege over all the materials Nadler subpoenaed, including an unredacted copy of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's report and its underlying evidence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

