What We're Watching

Today’s Agenda: Committee Vote On Impeachment Articles…For Real This Time

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) (C) reads news that President Donald Trump will invoke executive privilege before a mark-up hearing where members may vote to hold Att... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) (C) reads news that President Donald Trump will invoke executive privilege before a mark-up hearing where members may vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill May 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. Just moments before Wednesday's hearing, Trump announced that he will invoke executive privilege over all the materials Nadler subpoenaed, including an unredacted copy of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's report and its underlying evidence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By , and
|
December 13, 2019 8:44 a.m.

Happy Friday, December 13. After an eleventh-hour recess, the House Judiciary Committee will reconvene to vote Friday morning on the articles of impeachment. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer free memberships to those in need.
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: