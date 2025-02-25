Latest
“Acting” Thunderdome Continues – Now IRS

By
|
February 24, 2025 9:10 p.m.
To share confidential tips about events unfolding in the federal government you can contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

I hear Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell will be announcing his “retirement” tomorrow. Next up in the hot seat, Melanie Krause.

Acting Commissioner Thunderdome continues.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
