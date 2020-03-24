Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Still Laser-Focused On Economy, Wants To Reopen US By Easter
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 24: Doctors test hospital staff with flu-like symptoms for COVID-19. St. Barnabas hospital in the Bronx set-up tents to triage possible COVID-19 patients outside before they enter the main Emergency department area on March 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
New York Faces A Desperate Situation As COVID-19 Cases Top 25,000
LYNCHBURG, VA - DECEMBER 10: during a convocation at the Vines Center on the campus of Liberty University on Thursday December 10, 2015 in Lynchburg, VA. (Photo by Matt McClain/ The Washington Post)
2 hours ago
Local Officials Decry Liberty U’s Decision To Bring Students Back As ‘Reckless’

Absorb These Words

By
|
March 24, 2020 4:07 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

In his Fox News town hall this afternoon President Trump said he needs good treatment or favors in return if states want the federal governments assistance as hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Read the words and then watch them.

“Usually we’ll have 50 governors that will call it the same time. I think we are doing very well. But it’s a two-way street. They have to treat us well, also. They can’t say, “Oh, gee, we should get this, we should get that.” We’re doing a great job. Like in New York where we’re building, as I said, four hospitals, four medical centers. We’re literally building hospitals and medical centers. And then I hear that there’s a problem with ventilators. Well we sent them ventilators. And they could have had 15,000 or 16,000 – all they had to do was order them two years ago. But they decided not to do it. They can’t blame us for that.”

Here’s the video.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: