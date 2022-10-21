About Time—US Considers National Security Reviews on Musk’s Deals

Bloomberg reports that administration officials are for the first time considering national security reviews of Elon Musk’s increasingly international-man-of-mystery business deals stretching from Silicon Valley to Crimea. The specifics turn on the effort to buy Twitter, now with what appears to be an opaque group of foreign investors as well as his on-again, off-again hints that he might block access to his StarLink telecommunications system over Ukraine.
Of course all of this is playing out with the backdrop of his increasingly pro-Russian comments about the war in Ukraine.