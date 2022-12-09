Prime Only Members-Only Article

A View from Arizona

December 9, 2022

An Arizona TPM Reader checks in on Kyrsten Sinema. Along those lines a new poll out today shows her current favorability rating at 18% – 5% among Democrats, 25% among Republicans and independents. She wouldn’t clear 10% in a three person race.

What’s good about writing to you about this topic is that I don’t have to do the work of convincing you that Sinema’s antics were not working among any voting group. You figured this out months ago.

One of the things that frustrates me about the self-appointed smart guy conversation about politics is that there are too many commentators who think that there is an untapped majority of voters out there that matches their exact degree of social liberalism and fiscal conservatism. You’d think the rise of Trump and a lot of what’s gone on in politics would have disabused them of that, but no such luck. I haven’t had a lot of time to delve into the commentary on this morning’s news, but I’m imagining there are blog posts being written about how brilliant this is despite the obvious signs that it doesn’t seem to have earned her fans among actual Arizona voters.

