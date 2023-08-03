Latest
A Succinct Summary

By
|
August 2, 2023 8:50 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Ron Brownstein: “With polls showing that most Republican voters still believe the election was stolen from Trump, that the January 6 riot was legitimate protest, and that Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 results did not violate the law or threaten the constitutional system, the United States faces a stark and unprecedented situation. For the first time in the nation’s modern history, the dominant faction in one of our two major parties has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to accept antidemocratic means to advance its interests.”

You can read the whole piece here at The Atlantic.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
