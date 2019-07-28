A Successful Audition

According to Axios and The New York Times, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats will be stepping down shortly and he’s likely to be replaced by Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), one of the most aggressive GOP questioners at the Mueller hearing. In advance of last week’s hearings, news reports suggested that Ratcliffe was under consideration for the position. He’s an arch conservative, diehard Trump loyalist and critic of the Mueller probe. He would oversee that entire US Intelligence community. You can see a portion of Ratcliffe’s Q&A with Mueller below.

This exchange between Mueller and Ratcliffe is typical of the GOP dynamic so far into the Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/rUqehB0HgD — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 24, 2019