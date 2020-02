From TPM Reader JB …

With all due respect to Reader EW, all I can say is “Really?”

I don’t know what country he/she is in, but this well-described set of policy preferences put into perspective of other nations and their leaders is never going to come up in an American Presidential election. These kinds of conversations happen amongst those who are interested in politics, read a lot, and have enough gumption to go deep. That is not the American public.