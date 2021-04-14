Prime Only Members-Only Article

A Key Detail from the Gaetz Timeline

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 13: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) listens to fellow republican congressmen and women during a press briefing after the House panel voteed on articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump in Was... BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 13: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) listens to fellow republican congressmen and women during a press briefing after the House panel voteed on articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., December 13, 2019. A more than 14-hour-long debate about the presidents alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress was finally ended by Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) late last night. (Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
April 14, 2021 5:29 p.m.

In recent days, most new details in the Matt Gaetz saga have been yet more nuggets of information from anonymous sources all of which add up to the same basic story: Gaetz appears to be in a lot of trouble, though whether sex with a minor will be part of an eventual indictment is not entirely clear. But there was one detail in a story published late Tuesday in Politico which adds a significant piece to the puzzle. One key question has been when Gaetz knew he was being investigated. The Politico story says federal executed a search warrant “this winter” in which they seized Gaetz’s iPhone. He changed his number in “late December.”

