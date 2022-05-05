A Journal Oped From Last Week Tells the Tale on the Alito Leak

I guess others clearly had. But I had not seen this April 26th Journal oped about the jockeying on the Mississippi abortion case until now. It’s very, very clarifying.
After Politico’s exclusive on Monday night publishing the draft Alito majority opinion, CNN followed rapidly that same evening with very specific details about Roberts’ position on the case, resisting joining the majority opinion and perhaps trying to lure one of the five Justices to a narrower ruling. When that second story came out so quickly I said that it made me think that the breakdown of secrecy on this case went beyond the leak of the draft opinion. Reading the Journal OpEd from last week makes that basically a certainty.