A Hellscape Miscellany: Finding Sweet Spots of Leverage Amidst the Chaos

June 10, 2025 2:08 p.m.
A couple pushes a stroller as members of the California National Guard stand watch outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building on the morning of June 10, 2025, in Los Angeles, following another day of protests in r... A couple pushes a stroller as members of the California National Guard stand watch outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building on the morning of June 10, 2025, in Los Angeles, following another day of protests in response to federal immigration operations. Hundreds of Marines are due to arrive in Los Angeles on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump ordered their deployment in response to protests against immigration arrests and despite objections by state officials. The 700 troops will join National Guard soldiers, amping up the militarization of the tense situation in the sprawling city, which is home to millions of foreign-born and Latino residents. The unrest was sparked by a sudden intensification of Trump's signature campaign to deport illegal migrants, with raids conducted on workplaces. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

We’ve discussed in a number of posts over the spring that Donald Trump’s effort to build a dictatorial, autocratic presidency is fundamentally a battle over public opinion. I’ve also noted in a series of posts that the states and their separate sovereignties are a key, defensive source of strength in the effort to defeat Trump. Since they are a source of strength, they are by definition also a target. We’re seeing both these realities play out in the chaotic situation in Los Angeles.

Let me start with a few observations about the general situation.

