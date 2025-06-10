A Hellscape Miscellany: Finding Sweet Spots of Leverage Amidst the Chaos

A couple pushes a stroller as members of the California National Guard stand watch outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building on the morning of June 10, 2025, in Los Angeles, following another day of protests in r...

A couple pushes a stroller as members of the California National Guard stand watch outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building on the morning of June 10, 2025, in Los Angeles, following another day of protests in response to federal immigration operations. Hundreds of Marines are due to arrive in Los Angeles on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump ordered their deployment in response to protests against immigration arrests and despite objections by state officials. The 700 troops will join National Guard soldiers, amping up the militarization of the tense situation in the sprawling city, which is home to millions of foreign-born and Latino residents. The unrest was sparked by a sudden intensification of Trump's signature campaign to deport illegal migrants, with raids conducted on workplaces. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

