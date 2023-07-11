A Credibility Groundhog Day

It’s certainly true that mainstream media organizations have published stories on the sometimes clownish work of House Republican investigators. But even this doesn’t detract from the fact that new accusations from the same folks are routinely presented to the public as credible, serious, even damning news. I was considering this this afternoon and it’s hard to think of any other part of life, personal or professional, in which someone’s claims are so consistently shown not only to be inaccurate but comically cynical and dishonest and yet continue to be treated with great seriousness and respect. It’s a sort of credibility Groundhog Day, in the sense of the movie. Just the same damn thing from scratch every time.

Reading through the charges against Gal Luft, it occurred to me that Republicans have now worked with both Russian and Chinese spies to manufacture dirt on Joe Biden and his family. That’s one short of a trifecta. But it has to be something for the record books. Among the many charges against Luft, he was allegedly part of a PRC plot to pay a 2016 Trump advisor to seed his advice with policies friendly to the People’s Republic.

I’m flogging a dead horse, preaching to the choir here. But certainly there should be some press reckoning for how these same clowns manage to drive the news cycle again and again despite compiling this lengthy record of fraudulent nonsense.