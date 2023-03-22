A Conversation With Michael Kofman About the Ukraine War

THE BACKCHANNEL FREE EDITION Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. SIGN UP NEW! A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

Last week we sat down with Michael Kofman, the head of the Russia Studies Program at the Center for Naval Analyses, to discuss the Ukraine War. The CNA is an independent but government-funded think tank which is tasked with generating scholarship and analysis to serve the Department of the Navy (the Navy and the Marine Corps) and the larger U.S. national security community. You may not have heard his name before but Kofman is one of the country's most knowledgable people on the ins and outs of the Russian military, its strengths, doctrines, culture and challenges. Among the many subjects we discussed was why a direct military assault may not be the best or most feasible way for Ukraine to reclaim Crimea, if that's in the cards at all; and the downsides of having so many different countries donating so many different weapons systems for the Ukrainian war effort.