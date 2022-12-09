A Bit More on Sinema

Let me return again to what I think is the key point with Kyrsten Sinema, something I think most of DC press misses. The conventional wisdom here is that Senate Democrats need Sinema’s seat to have any hope of holding the senate. They have a one seat majority and three Democrats are up for reelection in clearly red states. There’s no margin for error. So they need to swallow their misgivings and line up behind her. I don’t have a good read on where the Senate Democratic leadership is on this or the various stakeholder groups that are involved in this kind of decision. But I don’t think I need to. Because I don’t think it will be their call. Sinema is simply too reviled by Arizona Democrats to make this work.