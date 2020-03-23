A Bit More on Donating PPEe

A bit more on donating personal protective equipment to local hospitals and care providers … As I noted, many of us have at least small supplies of these things in our homes. I used to have boxes of n95 masks for woodworking. Maybe you have a few boxes of latex or nitrile gloves for some home DIY project. Some readers have noted that in areas where hospitals are not yet under great stress they don’t want donations because they can’t validate the chain of custody of the materials. But in other areas with emerging locals epidemics they are desperate for really anything people have on hand. Google your local hospital or state health department. You’ll likely quickly find out what’s needed in your community.
More In Edblog
-
2 hours agoThe Demography of The Disease
-
3 hours agoThe View In Thailand And Nepal
-
18 hours agoDonate PPE Gear
advertisement