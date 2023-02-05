Prime Only Members-Only Article

A Bit Deeper on the Great Balloon of Doom

By
|
February 5, 2023 2:24 p.m.

David Ignatius is a consistently good and informative read. This column is not really an exception. But it’s notable that Ignatius feels the need to kick off with a classic ‘to be sure’ sentence – “an embarrassment for the Biden administration, to be sure” – before going on to explain that shooting the balloon down over the ocean was the most logical course of action and that it will likely yield more intelligence for the United States than for China.

What an embarrassment!

But with so much attention to it I thought it made sense to put together what we actually know and where the story is at.

