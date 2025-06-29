A TPM Reader pointed out to me that the “Big Beautiful Bill” budgets fully $40 million dollars through what’s left of the National Endowment for the Humanities for the President’s ‘for the procurement of statues” for the President’s ‘Garden of Heroes’.
