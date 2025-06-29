Latest
1 day ago
6-3 SCOTUS Curtails Courts’ Power to Check Illegal White House Actions
2 days ago
ICERaid: The App That Asks You To Report Illegal Immigrants For Crypto
3 days ago
Musk’s DOGE Cuts to the Federal Workforce Are Already Upending the D.C. Area Housing Market
3 days ago
A New Trump Plan Gives DHS and the White House Greater Influence in the Fight Against Organized Crime

$40 Million

By
|
June 28, 2025 8:31 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

A TPM Reader pointed out to me that the “Big Beautiful Bill” budgets fully $40 million dollars through what’s left of the National Endowment for the Humanities for the President’s ‘for the procurement of statues” for the President’s ‘Garden of Heroes’.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor for News:
Deputy Editor for Audience and Strategy:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: