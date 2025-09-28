Latest
25th Anniversary Event Update

By
|
September 28, 2025 11:09 a.m.
We’ve noted this in the emails members have received, but since we’ve gotten a lot of questions about it: tickets for individual nights will go on sale this coming week. We know a lot of people can’t make it in for both nights (Thursday and Friday). So for those who just want to attend the show Thursday evening or the anniversary party Friday evening, those tickets will go on sale this coming week.

I also want to take a moment to thank everyone who came out to our event with STAT News Thursday night in Cambridge (Boston). I loved the venue and it was a chance for me to finally meet a lot of longtime readers from Boston and the greater New England region. A bunch of members from Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, etc were there. There may have been some from Maine. But no one told me they were from Maine. The venue was really great I thought and I had a great mini-discussion with Rick Berke, co-founder and executive editor of STAT News. (That was the ‘content’ for this event before we got on to the Happy Hour proper.) Let me thank especially Allegra Kirkland and Christine Frapech as well as the rest of our team for putting the Boston event together.

We’ll update you when tickets for each individual night of the anniversary celebration go on sale.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
