What Trump Had Stashed at the Villa

We’ve got a lot going on today. But I want to be sure you see this report from the Post. Many of the documents retrieved from Trump’s personal residence at his villa and in public storage areas contained highly, highly classified documents about Iran’s ballistic missile program as well reports from intelligence programs about China. It’s hard to overstate just how sensitive and highly guarded these documents are.

The Post notes that “many of the more sensitive documents Trump or his aides apparently took to Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House are top-level analysis papers that do not contain sources’ names.” But a foreign intelligence service can often infer based on the nature and findings of an intelligence effort who was talking or which vulnerabilities were being exploited.