In Rough Edges, Mike Rothschild writes about fringe groups, conspiracy theories and how the Internet broke our brains. This column is part of TPM Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis.

In 2020, Donald Trump started claiming he had not lost the presidential election before he had even lost the presidential election.

Multiple states were still days away from having counted enough votes to call a winner when Trump declared in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, “frankly, we did win this election.” Over the next few days, Trump relentlessly repeated the claim that he had won, even as it was still not entirely clear what the final outcome was.

Once news outlets called the race for Joe Biden on the Saturday after Election Day, Trump’s public stance changed little. He claimed the election was “far from over,” that victory had been stolen from him, and that he would go all the way to the Supreme Court to prove it. The details of how he planned to proceed were scant, but his anger was readily on display for the world to see. And it was hugely alluring to his supporters, many of whom had spent the year being told over and over that Biden could only win by cheating. Biden had won, they all reasoned, and, therefore, there had been cheating.

Six years later, the post-election narrative coming from the White House couldn’t be more different.

Maybe it was the sheer scale of the defeat, or just that Trump wasn’t on the ballot, and therefore didn’t care. But when the 2026 midterms handed Republicans their worst electoral wipeout since Watergate, Trump showed none of the public bluster and relentless defiance of 2020. Interviewed by the New York Times that night, Trump meekly accepted the results of 2026. It wasn’t until a few days later that he even hinted at backtracking to his familiar claims of fraud, posting a few memes on Truth Social and expressing general bewilderment at the outcome. By then, it was too late for an organized election denial movement to get off the ground. Those critical early hours to create a narrative had been lost.

Certainly, some die-hard Trump believers immediately started claiming the crushing loss was fraudulent. Many of them were familiar names from 2020, die-hard conspiracy theorists like “Obama faked his birth certificate” author Jerome Corsi, Rudy Giuliani, Gateway Pundit publisher Jim Hoft, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Christian podcaster and radio host Eric Metaxas. Taking to X and their own shows, they all quickly made similar claims that the lopsided defeat was not real, massive fraud had been perpetrated, and the election would have to be invalidated and done over.

Their argument this time came not from a long-developed groundwork of conspiracy theories, but pure vibes. As one reliably red state after another began falling to the Democrats, some prominent MAGA influencers tweeted that the swings they were seeing were “impossible” and could only have been accomplished through massive cheating, manipulated voting machines, corrupted software, illegal immigrant voting, or late night ballot dumps. They were the same allegations as 2020, with no reasoning as to how a president who spent so much time trying to “safeguard” the election from fraud could have allowed so much fraud to happen.

As “proof,” these influencers immediately produced charts and graphs showing what they claimed were vast numbers of votes that came out of nowhere, tens of millions of “prohibited registrations” from immigrants, states with “more votes than voters,” and an algorithmic “15% band” of Trump voters that, they claimed, all seemed to switch to Democrats in every state. These were the only possible explanations for such a national turn against Trump just two years after his re-election.

And Trump was being too calm, some reasoned. His acceptance of the results wasn’t defeat setting in, it was a trap he was laying. In the quickly-formed and fast-moving conspiracy theories laid out by Trump’s most fervent fans, the president had a plan. Trump, they theorized, was acting like the election wasn’t stolen because he knew it was stolen. He had only to wait for the right time to reveal the deception, invalidate the results, and rerun the whole thing fairly. Everything would fall into place when the time was right. Trust the plan, patriot.

But as the full scope of the Republican defeat became clear, whatever movement these influencers were trying to build sputtered out. And while some MAGA gurus are still claiming, more than two weeks later, that the fraud is about to be revealed and indictments will soon be flying, most of the rest of the party has moved on. Despite a push by the administration to intervene in California and Alaska’s elections, and to rewrite the post office’s procedures for handling mail ballots, there was no organized, grassroots groundwork laid before the election to claim large-scale fraud — not in the same way there had been in 2020 with movements like QAnon. Nor were there concrete conspiracy theories about what had happened, such as those that emerged about Dominion Voting Systems just a week after Election Day in 2020. There was no real theory this time, just a lot of denial and a bit of delusion.

As such, some mainstream conservative pundits have openly turned contemptuous of the stolen election movement many once championed, and are all but begging the GOP to move forward and start preparing for life after Trump.

Red Wipeout

What happened to the party who uniformly believed Trump had been robbed in 2020? Why did “Stop the Steal 2.0” fizzle out, when the original movement became so influential that some Republican nominees still refuse to admit Biden won? Why is there no talk of storming the Capitol, playing longshot legal strategies, or Trump calling up the military and gunning down dissenters like in 2020?

The biggest differences between 2020 and 2026 are the most obvious ones.

For one, Trump, this time, wasn’t running, and therefore, wasn’t as invested in the outcome. While he traveled the country to speak to what might be his last ever rally crowds, many of the speeches he gave were in smaller venues in solidly Republican states. And they were some of the most chaotic and rambling speeches he’d ever given. He often barely mentioned the candidate’s name, or touted the wrong candidate. Most of his performances were simply a ramble of familiar stories, boasts about the new White House ballroom, arguments with hecklers, or bizarre digressions about a host of irrelevant topics.

This version of Trump seemed to have little interest in the actual elections, so it was easy for him to accept the results. The loss wasn’t on him, it was someone else’s failure. And without Trump as the figurehead, there was nobody for election truthers to rally around. The 2020 movement only existed because Trump made himself its leader. Without him, there was no call to action.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump watches as the last steel beam is installed during an event at the site of the White House ballroom on November 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. During the event, President Trump signed the last remaining steel beam being used in construction of the ballroom. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

More than that, the defeat was stunningly large. Many Trump supporters believed that the polls showing Democrats doing well in solidly pro-Trump states were somewhere between inaccurate and totally made up. And they were right to a point. The polls were inaccurate in that they badly under-sampled Democrats this time. The victory was so lopsided that it was, for many Trump supporters, hard to sustain the idea that there could have been that much rigging. Maybe you can steal a few votes in Maricopa or Fulton County, but tens of millions of votes across nearly every county in the United States?

The scale of the defeat was particularly significant in solidly red states. Maybe swing states have enough Democrats to rig elections, but Texas has an entirely Republican government. Why would Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton allow his own Senate election to be rigged against him so badly? Nobody knew, and Paxton didn’t seem interested in asking. Like many other Republican losers, he immediately conceded. Other 2020 election deniers running for office likewise put up no resistance once they lost their elections. It’s like they just didn’t have another fight in them.

What 2026 Denial Looks Like

Yet even without elected officials like Paxton to make the case, a handful of stray, rank-and-file former election deniers haven’t given up the idea that 2026 was yet another stolen election. Even as states are beginning to certify their elections, some conspiracy influencers on social media are still claiming that the elections will never be certified, that Trump is only days away from revealing the scheme, and that mass arrests are about to happen. Even the recent spate of technical failures and outages is being connected to the ever-imminent “mass arrests” promised by movements like QAnon, or are cast as “proof” that voting machines can’t be trusted.

But these accusations and conspiracy theories haven’t broken containment outside right wing social media, other than a few vague mentions by Trump. They’re too diffuse to really be impactful. Many of the influencers mentioned earlier, including Metaxas, Hoft, Giuliani, and Lindell have all been sued or faced legal jeopardy due to the specific claims they made about companies and individuals related to 2020. So they’re keeping things as general as they can, and it’s not working.

Vast and hugely complex theories arose out of the muck in 2020 about once-obscure companies like Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, or figures like former Dominion executive Eric Coomer and Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. And these companies and individuals, about whom there was no evidence of fraud or rigging, responded with successful lawsuits. Giuliani had to make several legal settlements, including to Freeman and Moss, who he repeatedly accused of illegal ballot harvesting in Georgia. Lindell also lost a multi-million dollar suit to Eric Coomer, Gateway Pundit filed for bankruptcy due to defamation settlements, and Fox News paid out nearly $800 million in a settlement for defaming Dominion.

Because most 2020 figures are wary of yet more litigation, their conspiratorial claims aren’t about specific figures, locations, or companies. And conspiracy theories gain plausibility based on their level of detail. Alternate explanations for the 2020 election didn’t find audiences just because Trump’s loss was unexpected, but because they came with a complex and detailed mythology. They had heroes and villains, secret meetings and phone calls, highly-technical plots and foot soldiers who could be named and shamed. There were key players for believers to direct their anger toward.

2026 has none of that so far. Most of the major claims about the midterms being rigged have been based on complicated math and wishful thinking, rather than specific actions taken by individual people. Mysterious figures caught on camera switching votes, or bringing dozens of ballots to boxes, or claiming they personally “made sure” Trump wouldn’t win will always be more compelling than complex equations, memes about how many counties shifted left, or general complaining.

A Month and a Half to Go

To be sure, there are still opportunities ahead for conspiracy theories to take flight. The new Congress won’t be sworn in until January 3rd, leaving weeks for new claims to emerge. And while Trump hasn’t taken any formal action to contest the results, he could change his mind at any time and order the Department of Justice to attempt to intervene or the military to seize ballots.

Many of the biggest events in the 2020 election denial movement didn’t happen until late November or even December 2020, such as the infamous White House meeting where a squad of election deniers tried to convince the president to declare martial law, and the January 6th “wild” protest was announced. And Trump’s phone call asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberg to “find” him enough votes to win wasn’t until January 2021, days before the Capitol riot.

Ultimately, there’s nothing Trump can do to impact the results of the midterms. Despite the pleas of election deniers, he has no power to “re-run” or invalidate the results. The DOJ’s lawsuits to attempt to block certification and Trump’s executive order to curtail mail-in voting all failed in court. And few of the powerful figures or business leaders he would need to fund audits or engage in large-scale chicanery seem interested in re-litigating the disastrous results.

Trump may work overtime to blunt the new Congress from investigating him or taking actions against his administration. But even he seems resigned to the reality of Democrats taking office.