EU Officials Concerned At Impact Of US Energy Sanctions On Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, prior his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, during the G20 summit in Hamburg Germany, Friday July 7, 2017. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Mikhail Klimentyev/POOL SPUTNIK KREMLIN
By Associated Press Published July 24, 2017 10:33 am
Views

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union officials are “activating all diplomatic channels” to press home their concerns that looming U.S. energy sanctions against Russia could impact Europe’s energy supplies.

U.S. lawmakers are scheduled to consider the sanctions package as early as Tuesday, and the bill could be sent to President Donald Trump before Congress breaks for the August recess. The measures are aimed at punishing Moscow for meddling in the presidential election and its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria.

Germany and Austria have criticized the penalties, saying they could affect European businesses involved in piping in Russian natural gas.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Monday that the EU’s executive arm is “following this process with some concern regarding the European Union’s energy independence and our energy security interests.”

