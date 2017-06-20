Poll: Trump's Approval Down By Double Digits Among GOPers Since 100th Day

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped by 11 points among Republicans since his 100th day in office, according to a poll by CBS News released Tuesday.

Seventy-two percent of Republican respondents to the poll approved of Trump’s job performance, while just 9 percent of Democratic respondents approved.

That statistic represents an 11-point drop from Trump’s job approval on his 100th day in office, when 83 percent of Republicans approved of his performance (and 10 percent of Democrats did the same).

Overall, 36 percent of respondents approved of the job Trump is doing, in the President’s lowest rating in CBS News polls since his inauguration.

The CBS News poll was conducted by telephone and surveyed 1,117 adults nationwide from June 15–18, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.