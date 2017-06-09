Poll Shows Ossoff With 7-Point Lead Over Handel In Georgia House Race

Democrat Jon Ossoff leads Republican Karen Handel by seven points among registered voters in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released on Friday.

Ossoff earned 51 percent support and Handel earned 44 percent support in the poll, conducted by Abt Associates.

A poll released Thursday evening by WSB-TV showed Ossoff leading Handel by a much smaller margin of 2.5 points, however.

The AJC/Abt Associates poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters June 5-8 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Handel and Ossoff will face off in a June 20 runoff to fill an open U.S. House seat in Georgia.