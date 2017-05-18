TPM News

US Strike Hits Pro-Assad Forces In Syria

Hasan Jamali/AP
By Associated Press Published May 18, 2017 2:30 pm
U.S. officials say an American airstrike has hit pro-Syrian government forces in southern Syria as they were setting up fighting positions in a protected area.

The officials say the strike near Tanf hit a tank and a bulldozer and forces there, but it was not clear if they were Syrian army troops or other pro-government allies.

One official says the pro-regime forces had entered a so-called “de-confliction” zone without authorization and were perceived as a threat to U.S.-allied troops there. The officials say the strike was a defensive move to protect the U.S. allies. It wasn’t clear if U.S. forces were there.

The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.

 

—Lolita C. Baldor and Robert Burns in Washington.

