TPM News

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz On Hot Seat As Congress Examines Air Travel

PIN-IT
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz waits to be interviewed Thursday, June 2, 2016, in New York, during a presentation of the carrier's new Polaris service, a new business class product that will become available on trans-Atlantic flights. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew/AP
By MATTHEW DALY Published May 2, 2017 9:44 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is likely to face pointed questions as Congress examines customer service by U.S. airlines and how air travel can be improved.

The hearing by the House Transportation Committee comes amid worldwide outrage sparked when a passenger was dragged off a United flight after refusing to give up his seat to a crew member. The April 9 incident ignited a debate about poor service and a lack of customer-friendly policies on U.S. airlines.

Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania said the hearing will give lawmakers “an opportunity to get much-needed answers about airline customer service policies and what is being done to improve service for the flying public.”

United moved to head off criticism last week by reaching a settlement with passenger David Dao and issuing new policies designed to prevent customer-service failures.

United President Scott Kirby will join Munoz at the hearing, along with top executives of American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

United and lawyers for Dao have declined to disclose financial terms of the settlement.

Chicago-based United said Thursday it will take a series of step to reduce overbooking of flights and will raise to $10,000 the limit on payments to customers who give up seats on oversold flights. The airline also said it will improve employee training.

Dao’s attorney has praised the airline and Munoz for accepting responsibility and not blaming others, including the city of Chicago, whose airport security officers yanked Dao from his seat and dragged him off the United Express plane.

Dao was waiting to fly to Louisville, Kentucky on April 9 when the airline decided it needed four seats for Republic Airline crew members who needed to travel to work on another United Express flight in Louisville the next morning. When Dao and his wife were selected for bumping, he refused to leave.

Video of the incident has sparked more than two weeks of withering criticism and mockery of United. Munoz initially blamed Dao, but later said he was horrified by the event and called it a failure on United’s part.

United has vowed to reduce — but not eliminate — overbooking, which occurs when more tickets are sold than there are seats on the plane.

___

Follow Matthew Daly: http://twitter.com/MatthewDalyWDC

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Hannity Says 'All The Lies You've Heard About Me Are Not True' about 1 hours ago

Fox News host Sean Hannity closed his show on Monday night by saying that the...

Trump Doubles Down On Claim That Jackson Could Have Prevented Civil War about 2 hours ago

After praising Andrew Jackson in a Monday interview with the Washington Examiner, President Donald...

Trump To Speak With Putin Over The Phone On Tuesday about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump will speak over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on...

Ross: Trump's Missile Strike In Syria Was 'In Lieu Of After-Dinner Entertainment' about 15 hours ago

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Monday said that President Donald Trump's order to...

GOP Rep.: Insurance Will Cost More For Sick People Who Don't Lead 'Good Lives' about 16 hours ago

A Republican congressman said Monday that an amendment to the GOP's American Health Care...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Kristin Salaky
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
Developer
Matt Fortuna
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.