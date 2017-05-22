TPM News

Turkey Summons US Envoy To Protest ‘Aggressive’ Acts Against Bodyguards

PIN-IT
Burhan Ozbilici/POOL AP
By Associated Press Published May 22, 2017 9:30 am
Views

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says it has summoned to the U.S. ambassador in Ankara to protest what it called “aggressive and unprofessional actions” by U.S. security personnel against Turkish bodyguards in Washington during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit last week.

The move Monday appears to be in retaliation to calls in the United States for strong action against the Turkish security officers who were seen hitting and kicking protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington during Erdogan’s visit.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the U.S. ambassador was given a “written and verbal protest” against actions that is said were “contrary to diplomatic rules and practices.”

It said it had requested that the U.S. authorities conduct “a full investigation of this diplomatic incident.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH Trying To Block Ethics Office From Seeing Former Lobbyists Hired By Admin 56 minutes ago

The White House is trying to keep the Office of Government Ethics from viewing...

Reports: Trump To Propose Major Cuts To Medicaid In Budget about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump will propose slashing the budget for Medicaid by more than $800...

Rubio: 'People Got What They Voted For' When It Comes To Trump Admin Drama about 18 hours ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Sunday responded to other Republican lawmakers' pleas for less drama...

Trump Invokes 'Shared Interests And Values' In Speech To Muslim Leaders about 20 hours ago

In a speech to Muslim leaders during his first trip abroad since taking office,...

McMaster Says He Doesn't Remember If Trump Told Russians Comey Was 'Nut Job' about 21 hours ago

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday said he does not remember whether President...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.