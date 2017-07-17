TPM News

Trump’s Election Fraud Commission Defends Request For Detailed Voter Info In Court

Secretary of State Kris Kobach talks with a reporter in his office in Topeka, Kan., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner/AP
By HOLLY RAMER Published July 17, 2017 3:03 pm
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud continues to defend its request for detailed voter information in court.

The commission had asked states to provide publicly available data including names, birth dates and partial Social Security numbers, but it later told states to hold off until a judge rules on a lawsuit filed by the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington.

In a response filed Monday, the commission argued that neither the commission nor the office that will store the data is an agency required to complete an assessment of privacy concerns. It also repeated its arguments that there is nothing wrong with one government entity sharing public information with another and that the privacy group has not made a case that any of its members would be harmed.

