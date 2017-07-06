TPM News

Trump Addresses Poles At Famed Warsaw Uprising Monument

PIN-IT
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech in Krasinski Square, back dropped by the monument commemorating the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Nazis, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
Alik Keplicz/AP
By Monika Scislowska Published July 6, 2017 12:44 pm
Views

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump made his emotional address to the Poles speaking at the foot of the metal-and-stone Monument to the Warsaw Uprising, a heroic but failed 1944 uprising by Poland’s clandestine Home Army against the occupying Nazi Germans.

The monument stands near the still-existing entry into the city’s sewer system that the insurgents and civilians used to flee the area as it was being overtaken by the Nazis. At least 150,000 Poles — both fighters and civilians — died in the fierce street fighting in the uprising.

It was unveiled on Aug. 1, 1989, on the 45th anniversary of the start of the uprising. It shows some fighters entering the sewer opening, while others are fleeing a wall that is collapsing after an explosion. It is a site of great emotions and pride for Poles.

In 1994, during the 50th anniversary observances, German President Roman Herzog apologized at the site for Germany’s World War II crimes.

As Trump’s tight schedule during the brief visit Thursday to Warsaw did not include another key memorial of a dramatic struggle, the Monument to the Warsaw Ghetto Heroes, Ivanka Trump was there and laid flowers in homage to the fighters.

Unveiled on April 19, 1948, on the fifth anniversary of the start of the uprising, the massive granite-and-metal memorial honors hundreds of Jewish fighters who on April 19, 1943, began their struggle as the Nazis were liquidating the ghetto and transporting thousands of its remaining residents to the Treblinka death camp. The monument’s metal figures show the determination of the fighters.

The fighters took up arms, choosing to die in an overwhelmingly lopsided battle. Only a handful of them managed to escape the burning ghetto.

The memorial stands in the center of the former ghetto, near where the fighting began.

Some 400,000 Jews perished in the Warsaw ghetto that the Nazis set up in 1940.

Ivanka Trump also visited the nearby new POLIN museum of the history of Poland’s Jews.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

19 AGs Sue DeVos, Claim She Sided With For-Profit Colleges By Delaying Rule 29 minutes ago

Eighteen states and the District of Columbia on Thursday filed suit against the Department...

Senate Dems Urge Trump To Press Putin On Russian Meddling When They Meet 60 minutes ago

Senate Democrats on Thursday urged President Donald Trump to press Russian President Vladimir Putin...

Eric Trump: Everything Is Awesome, But Media Only Covers ‘Garbage’ about 2 hours ago

Following in his father’s footsteps, first son Eric Trump blasted the media on Thursday...

Schiff Criticizes Trump For Casting Doubt On Russian Election Meddling about 2 hours ago

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee slammed President Donald Trump on Thursday...

Ethics Watchdog Files Complaint About Kushner's Stake In Real Estate Startup about 2 hours ago

The liberal watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) on Thursday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.