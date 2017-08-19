TPM News

Trump To Skip Kennedy Center Arts Awards To Avoid ‘Political Distraction’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, arrive at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Associated Press Published August 19, 2017 9:43 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a break with tradition, President Donald Trump and the first lady have decided not to participate in events honoring recipients of this year’s Kennedy Center arts awards to “allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction,” the White House announced Saturday.

Past presidents and first ladies have hosted a reception for honorees at the White House before the Kennedy Center gala and sat with them at the televised event.

The decision came a day after the entire membership of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities resigned to protest Trump’s comments about last weekend’s demonstrations by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. The president blamed “many sides” for the violence that left an anti-racism activist dead.

But Trump has long had a contentious relationship with the arts world and some of the Kennedy Center honorees already had said they would not attend the White House reception in December.

One of the honorees, television writer and producer Norman Lear, had previously questioned whether Trump would want to attend the gala, “given his indifference or worse regarding the arts and humanities.”

Other honorees include hip-hop artist LL Cool J, singers Gloria Estefan and Lionel Richie, and dancer Carmen de Lavallade. It’s the 40th year of the awards, which honor people who have influenced American culture through the arts.

The White House said Trump and first lady Melania Trump “extend their sincerest congratulations and well wishes to all of this year’s award recipients for their many accomplishments.”

The honorees will be celebrated at a gala on Dec. 3, featuring performances and tributes from top entertainers.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Kal Penn To Trump: 'You Can't Break Up With Us After We Broke Up With You' about 16 hours ago

Actor Kal Penn had a simple message for President Donald Trump Friday afternoon: “You...

CNN Host Needs A Sip Of Water Just To Finish Describing Trump's Month about 17 hours ago

CNN's Brooke Bannon on Friday took a novel approach to recounting the month's coverage...

Breitbart Editor Declares 'WAR,' Warns Of 'Schwarzenegger 2.0' Without Bannon about 18 hours ago

After declaring “WAR” following news of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s ouster, Breitbart...

Six Flags Park In Texas Replaces 5 Flags With Stars And Stripes about 19 hours ago

More like one flag. The Six Flags Over Texas amusement park in Arlington, Texas...

Bannon Out: Looking Back At The Trump Aide’s Wild Year about 19 hours ago

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will end his tenure in the White House...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.