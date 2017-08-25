TPM News

Trump To Push Tax Overhaul Agenda Next Week In Missouri

President Donald Trump speaks at Fort Myer in Arlington Va., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, during a Presidential Address to the Nation about a strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By KEN THOMAS Published August 25, 2017 9:33 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to make a public push to overhaul the nation’s tax system next week in Springfield, Missouri.

The White House says the president will be making the stop in southwest Missouri on Wednesday to begin selling his administration’s calls to change the tax system. Administration officials have said Trump plans to hold events around the country in the coming weeks to promote the tax overhaul.

The White House has expressed hope that the changes can be approved in Congress by the end of the year and will be working with the leaders of congressional tax-writing committees after the Labor Day holiday.

Administration officials have said that lowering personal and business tax rates will lead to millions of new jobs and spur faster economic growth.

