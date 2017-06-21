TPM News

WaPo: Trump Plans Big Cuts To Housing Aid, Minus Program That Pays Him

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
By Published June 21, 2017 1:43 pm
Views

A federal housing program that subsidizes private landlords like Donald Trump would be spared deep cuts under the President’s budget proposal, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. The Post noted that the President’s budget proposes deep cuts to most programs that provide relief to homeless and low-income people.

The federal housing program, known as “project-based rental assistance,” pays millions to participating housing complexes, including a massive apartment bloc in Brooklyn that the President has an ownership stake in.

The Post reported that the complex, Starrett City, earned Trump at least $5 million between January 2016 and April 15 this year.

Trump’s budget would gut almost 29 percent ($1.8 billion) from public housing, according to the Post. Meanwhile, the rental assistance program Trump profits from would lose $65 million, a cutback of about 0.5 percent.

The Post noted that the President himself wasn’t involved in the decision about the program. Both the White House and the Trump Organization did not respond to the Post’s questions.

Read the Post’s full report here.

Cristina Cabrera
Cristina Cabrera is the social media editor at TPM based in New York. Previously, she worked for Vocativ and interned at USA Today and New York 1 News. She received her B.A at NYU. Follow her on Twitter @crismcabrera
