Trump Seeking To Speak With Charlottesville Victim’s Family

A portrait of Heather Heyer, who was killed when a vehicle drove through counter protestors in Charlottesville, Va., lies on on a table with flowers at the Vigil Against Hate held on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in solidarity with the counter protesters killed and injured against the White Nationalists in Charlottesville, Va., in Hattiesburg, Miss. Monday, Aug 14, 2017 (Courtland Wells | Vicksburg Post, via AP)
Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post
By Associated Press Published August 17, 2017 1:11 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it is working to find a “convenient” time for President Donald Trump to speak with the family of the 32-year-old woman who was killed nearly a week ago while protesting a white nationalist rally in her Charlottesville, Virginia, hometown.

Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says the White House appreciates the “unifying words” that Heather Heyer’s mother spoke at her daughter’s memorial service Wednesday.

Walters says “our thoughts and prayers are with the family.” Walters did not address the question of whether Trump planned to visit Charlottesville.

Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, asked mourners attending the service to ask themselves what can they do as individuals to make a difference.

Heyer was killed Saturday when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters.

