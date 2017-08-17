Trump Seeking To Speak With Charlottesville Victim’s Family

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it is working to find a “convenient” time for President Donald Trump to speak with the family of the 32-year-old woman who was killed nearly a week ago while protesting a white nationalist rally in her Charlottesville, Virginia, hometown.

Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says the White House appreciates the “unifying words” that Heather Heyer’s mother spoke at her daughter’s memorial service Wednesday.

Walters says “our thoughts and prayers are with the family.” Walters did not address the question of whether Trump planned to visit Charlottesville.

Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, asked mourners attending the service to ask themselves what can they do as individuals to make a difference.

Heyer was killed Saturday when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters.