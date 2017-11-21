TPM News

Trump Pardons Thanksgiving Turkeys Drumstick And Wishbone

Cheriss May/SIPAPRE
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Published November 21, 2017 1:28 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is using his pardon power to keep a pair of turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster.

Trump continued the annual presidential tradition during an event Tuesday in the White House Rose Garden. The act of leniency means 47-pound Drumstick and 36-pound Wishbone will instead get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm. First lady Melania Trump and son Barron joined the president for the light-hearted ceremony.

The White House sought public input to determine which gobbler should be pardoned. Trump says Drumstick was the winner, though both birds usually are given a reprieve.

President George H. W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 when he spared an unnamed, 50-pound turkey.

Trump was headed to his Florida estate later Tuesday for Thanksgiving.

