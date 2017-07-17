TPM News

While Wishing McCain Well, Trump Calls Him ‘Crusty Voice In Washington’ And Says ‘We Need His Vote’

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Associated Press Published July 17, 2017 4:53 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he hopes Arizona Sen. John McCain gets better soon and calls him a “crusty voice in Washington.”

Trump adds, “Plus, we need his vote.”

McCain’s office says the 80-year-old Arizona senator underwent surgery Friday to remove a blood clot. He is recuperating at home.

Trump brought up McCain while calling for the repeal of the national health care law during a trade event at the White House.

McCain’s absence has led Senate leaders to postpone action on the health care measure. It needs almost every Republican vote to pass.

Trump says: “We hope John McCain gets better very soon. We miss him.”

