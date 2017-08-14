TPM News

Trump Signs Executive Action On Trade Probe Of China

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump holds up a signed memorandum calling for a trade investigation of China, in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Associated Press Published August 14, 2017 3:49 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive action that asks his trade office to explore a possible investigation into China for the alleged theft of American technology and intellectual property.

Trump suggested at the Monday afternoon signing that additional steps would be taken against China on trade issues.

The president said as he signed the memo at the White House, “This is just the beginning.”

The action comes as the United States has been seeking help from China to curb North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons.

Trump wants government officials to dig into Chinese practices that force American companies to share their intellectual property in order to gain access to the world’s second-largest economy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Responds To Criticism: White Supremacists 'Have Been Condemned' (VIDEO) 24 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed questions about his two-day delay before condemning hate...

Gallup: Trump Approval Hits All-Time Low Amid Carnage In Charlottesville about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump's approval rating hit an all-time low amid violent clashes in Charlottesville over the...

Trump 'Seriously Considering' Pardoning Criminal 'Sheriff Joe' Arpaio about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was considering pardoning former Maricopa County Sheriff...

Alex Jones Says Charlottesville 'Looks Staged,' Recalls Jews Posing As Nazis about 2 hours ago

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said over the weekend that he believed the white supremacist rally...

Trump Finally Condemns Hate Groups, Two Days After Violence At C'Ville Rally about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday finally condemned "white supremacists and other hate groups," two...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.