Trump Signs Executive Action On Trade Probe Of China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive action that asks his trade office to explore a possible investigation into China for the alleged theft of American technology and intellectual property.

Trump suggested at the Monday afternoon signing that additional steps would be taken against China on trade issues.

The president said as he signed the memo at the White House, “This is just the beginning.”

The action comes as the United States has been seeking help from China to curb North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons.

Trump wants government officials to dig into Chinese practices that force American companies to share their intellectual property in order to gain access to the world’s second-largest economy.