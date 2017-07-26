TPM News

Trump Gets Do-Over With Youth After Panned Boy Scouts Speech

President Donald Trump speaks during an event with the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Published July 26, 2017 3:47 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is getting another chance to connect with young people after a widely panned political speech to Boy Scouts earlier this week.

Trump is addressing high school juniors who visited the White House under American Legion leadership programs. He’s praising the young people gathered as “the next generation of American leaders” and says he and they have something in common: “We love our country,” he says.

Trump is also giving the young people advice, telling them that: “Being successful is about finding your purpose in life and never, ever giving up.”

Trump’s speech to a gathering of Boy Scouts in West Virginia earlier this week was panned for its overtly political tone. The president called Washington a “cesspool” and spoke negatively about his predecessor and the media.

