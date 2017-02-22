Send Comments & News Tips
Sections
Published Since 2000

TPM news

President Trump Expected To Submit Budget Blueprint On March 13

PIN-IT
Comments
Bookmark
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
ByANDREW TAYLORPublishedFebruary 22, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Hill Republicans said Wednesday that the White House is planning to submit President Donald Trump's budget plan to Congress in mid-March.

GOP aides say the plan is due on March 14. They're expecting Trump's blueprint to contain fewer details than is typical since it's a new administration and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney was only confirmed last week.

The budget submission would include Trump's recommendations on reforming the tax code, cutting agency budgets, and is likely to set off a lengthy and difficult debate, in part because it's sure to project sizable deficits inherited from former President Barack Obama.

The GOP aides spoke on condition of anonymity because the White House hasn't made the date public. Calls to the White House budget office were unanswered.

At the White House, meanwhile, the president met with his senior staff Wednesday to discuss the budget, including Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and newly-confirmed Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

In brief public remarks, Trump congratulated Mulvaney on his confirmation and said that he inherited a budget that is "a mess."

___

Associated Press writer Vivian Salama contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
Comments

LiveWire

Pence Condemns Anti-Semitism, Recalls Americans Liberating Nazi Camps about an hour ago

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday condemned a massive act of vandalism against a...

White House Pushes Back On Report That Conway Is 'Sidelined' From TV about 2 hours ago

White House officials on Wednesday denied a report that President Donald Trump's senior adviser...

Trump’s Voter Fraud Probe Still Hasn’t Gotten Off The Ground about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's promised investigation...

Spicer: Some Town Halls Feature 'Professional Protesters' about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that a wave of angry protests...

White House: 'No Daylight' Between Sessions, DeVos On Transgender Order about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday denied reports that Attorney General Jeff...

Most Popular

    The Hive

    TOP DISCUSSIONS
    COMMENTS
    Editor & Publisher
    Josh Marshall
    Managing Editor
    David Kurtz
    Senior Editor
    Catherine Thompson
    News Editor
    David Taintor
    Reporters
    Tierney Sneed
    Allegra Kirkland
    Alice Ollstein
    Newswriters
    Esme Cribb
    Caitlin Mac Neal
    Matt Shuham
    Editor-at-Large
    John B. Judis
    Front Page Editor
    Kristin Salaky
    Publishing Fellow
    Annie Rees
    General Manager & General Counsel
    Millet Israeli
    Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
    Will Johnson
    Director of Product & Creative Development
    Derick Dirmaier
    Executive Publisher
    Joe Ragazzo
    Account and Product Manager
    Gayatri Surendranathan
    Director of Technology
    Matthew Wozniak
    Developer
    Matt Fortuna
    Designer
    Christine Frapech
    Publishing Associate
    Jackie Wilhelm
    @ 2016 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.